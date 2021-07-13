Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

Lisa Dunn was on her way to the American Automobile Association headquarters in Mission Viejo, California when her phone started blowing up. It was July 1, and the U.S. Department of Justice had just fired off a press release saying it withdrew from an antitrust settlement hammered out last November with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the trade group that represents the vast majority of U.S. real estate agents and spends more annually on lobbying the federal government than any organization in the country.