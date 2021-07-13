Apple has a new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series

If you’re excited about Apple’s announcement of lossless audio coming to Apple Music soon, you may be wondering how lossless audio works and what exactly it’s all about. Once you’ve learned about all that, you may also be interested in knowing how you can listen to lossless audio on Apple Music when it’s available in your region. Well, we’ve got you covered on that front as well. Depending on which device you have, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to experience lossless audio on your smartphone or computer. Just a heads up, it might end up being a slightly expensive affair if you want the best experience!