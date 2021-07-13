Cancel
Apple has a new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series

By Corbin Davenport
Cover picture for the articleApple finally replaced the Lightning connector on the iPhone 12 last year, but not in the way some were expecting. Instead of adopting the industry-standard USB Type-C connector, Apple combined Qi wireless charging with magnets to create MagSafe, borrowing the name from earlier MacBook chargers. The new technology has led to a surge in iPhone accessories that attach to phones without adhesive or clips, and now Apple has released yet another MagSafe product: a battery pack.

