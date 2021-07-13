MPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to address Auto Thefts

MILWAUKEE, WI – Beginning in November 2020, the City of Milwaukee began to experience a significant uptick in auto thefts. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) identified that the thieves were disproportionately targeting Hyundai and KIA vehicles that were not equipped with an engine immobilizer. MPD immediately made several public announcements informing our community of this trend and provided information on preventative measures. MPD has provided hundreds of free steering wheel locks to members of our community on several occasions. The steering wheel locks were available thanks to the generosity and monetary donations of several community partners.