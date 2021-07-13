Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Travis Barker She Wants to Suck His Blood
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly keep things interesting in their relationship. The former reality TV star and her rocker boyfriend were shown in a new set of blurry photos posted to Barker's Instagram with some blinged-out fang grills. Kardashian wore a metallic halter top paired with a black skirt, while Barker was more laid back, wearing a white tank top and black jeans. The drummer captioned the pic with two vampire emojis for his 4.6 million followers. Kardashian left a cheeky comment under the photo set, telling her new boyfriend, "I want to suck your blood."popculture.com
