Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the headwaters of the Sand Creek Wash to the confluence of Sulfur Creek and through the town of Torrey. Additionally, flows are expected out of Sunglow Canyon near the town of Bicknell. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bicknell and Torrey. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE