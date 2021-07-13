Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OAKLAND COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northville, or near Novi, moving northeast at 30 mph. Additional strong thunderstorms will soon arrive from the west. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Warren, Troy, Southfield, Pontiac, Novi, Milford, Holly, Oxford, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Rochester, South Lyon, Northville, Ortonville, Detroit Zoo, Clarkston, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Rochester Hills. People attending Oakland County Fair should prepare to seek safe shelter.

alerts.weather.gov

