Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Butler, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southeastern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania Southern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zelienople, or 8 miles north of Cranberry, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Cranberry... Butler Homeacre-Lyndora... Shanor-Northvue Meridian... Zelienople Meadowood... Oak Hills Evans City... Prospect Harmony... East Butler This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike mile marker 18 and near mile marker 25. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 82 and 98. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH