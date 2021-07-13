Cancel
Lancaster, WI

Premier Cooperative Plans To Build Fertilizer Storage Facility

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 12 days ago

A farm and consumer supply cooperative intends to construct an about-21,000-square-foot dry fertilizer shop in Lancaster. Premier Cooperative hopes to break ground on a storage and distribution facility in September. Ten storage bins will be constructed inside, which will contain more than 7,600 tons of fertilizer, including pelletized limestone, potash, and ammonium sulfate. In February, Premier Cooperative purchased a 1.6-acre lot for $60,000 from Pat Obma, owner of manufacturing company Great River Plastics. The company intends to purchase a second parcel owned by the City of Lancaster, the sale of which will be finalized in August after it is appraised. Preliminary designs indicate the building will be located atop two parcels adjacent to the Ag Center on Commercial Road.

