Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Richland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 415 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Crestline, or 10 miles west of Mansfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Plymouth, Shenandoah and Olivesburg. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
