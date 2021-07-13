Ellensburg Community Radio's walkin', talkin' Audio Art Tour is a fun way to learn

The concept is built around the idea that you can walk every day, so why wait until the First Friday Art Walk to get out and see the artistic sights and sounds around town?. The Ellensburg Arts Commission, in conjunction with Ellensburg Community Radio, has put together a walkin’, talkin’ tour of historical downtown Ellensburg, blending the information provided by hosts Billy Maguire and Sam Albright with the free flowing music of local musicians to formulate a 30-minute clip that is not only informative, but fun to listen to as you follow the historic path.