Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellensburg, WA

Ellensburg Community Radio's walkin', talkin' Audio Art Tour is a fun way to learn

By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept is built around the idea that you can walk every day, so why wait until the First Friday Art Walk to get out and see the artistic sights and sounds around town?. The Ellensburg Arts Commission, in conjunction with Ellensburg Community Radio, has put together a walkin’, talkin’ tour of historical downtown Ellensburg, blending the information provided by hosts Billy Maguire and Sam Albright with the free flowing music of local musicians to formulate a 30-minute clip that is not only informative, but fun to listen to as you follow the historic path.

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
City
Ellensburg, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Installations#Ecr#Western American#Rodeo Hall Of Fame#Clymer Museum Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy