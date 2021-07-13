ZeroDeathsMD.gov is New Online Home for Maryland’s Highway Safety Office
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office has launched its new ZeroDeathsMD.gov website, designed to ensure Marylanders have vital safety information right at their fingertips. Among the website features are easily accessible statewide crash data, resources and toolkits to highlight state programs and safety themes, as well as general information for law enforcement agencies, grantees, partners and all road users. The ultimate goal of the Maryland Highway Safety Office is to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.www.eyeonannapolis.net
