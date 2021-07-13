ZeroDeathsMD.gov is New Online Home for Maryland’s Highway Safety Office

Thousands of Maryland children returning to school this fall – including many of the 400,000 returning to in-person instruction for the first time in 18 months due to the impact of COVID-19 – won’t have the supplies they need for success in the new academic year. To help these students prepare for learning and growing in the classroom, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive beginning Monday, July 12, and continuing through Friday, July 30, 2021.