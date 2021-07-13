Cancel
New Haven, CT

Lighthouse Beach Remains Closed After Water Tests High For Bacteria

New Haven Independent

New Haven’s health director Tuesday ordered the Lighthouse Point Park beach to remain closed based on the results of tests on three water samples.

The city received the results of those tests from a state lab. The “results showed higher than acceptable bacteria levels in 1 of the 3 samples,” according to a city press release.

Bond ordered the beach closed Saturday after Tropical Storm Elsa passed through town, with stormwater and sewage surges that posed threats of elevated bacteria levels.

“Our goal is to reopen the beach as soon as it is deemed safe,” Bond is quoted as saying in the release. “To that end we will collect additional samples tomorrow morning and anticipate results for the new samples on Thursday.”

The park and splash pad remain open.

New Haven Independent



New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That's what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

