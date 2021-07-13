Cancel
Business

LongView Wealth announces new roles

By Special to The Citizen
Morgan County Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongView Wealth Management is excited to announce management changes effective this year. As part of an on-going succession plan, Wesley Bigler, long-time CEO of LongView, has stepped into the role of Chairman. Quinton Fisher has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer after having served as LongView’s President since 2000,...

