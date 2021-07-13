LongView Wealth announces new roles

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to make their trademarked approach to wealth planning accessible to more individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and business owners, Human Wealth™ is now offering licensing opportunities for Human Wealth™ Design Partners. By licensing the system and software, wealth advisors will be able to learn and practice Human Wealth™ planning in an effort to elevate their clientele's well-being. Additionally, the Design Partner Program was developed for professionals looking to play a significant role in the further advancement of Human Wealth's innovative planning method. Space in the program is limited. Beyond certifications, qualified licensing candidates need to be genuine and empathetic with an experienced career involving the management of material assets and financial planning systems. At the core, each Design Partner needs to have an authenticity that radiates, with a steadfast goal of serving others to create real, intentional impact in the lives of others. Interested wealth advisors and wealth management firms may inquire by sending over a resume and cover letter via email: David@HumanWealth.io. Learn more about Human Wealth™ HERE.