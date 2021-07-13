Stop and see the art: Central Transit bus stops feature art of 10 county artiss
While the art walk has returned to its monthly first Friday niche in Ellensburg, another art tour is available every day of the week and requires far less shoe leather. The Central Transit bus route includes 10 bus stop/shelters featuring the art of Kittitas County artists. It’s a jump on, jump off art tour. You can spend as long as you want enjoying the art at each stop or until the next bus comes by.www.dailyrecordnews.com
