Join your South Branch Library for some technology fun for tweens ages 10 and up. We’re bringing out our Botley, which is a little robot that can help to teach youth the basics of coding. If you’re new to the concept of coding, this program will teach you the basics by allowing you to write code to tell Botley what to do and how to behave. With this hands-on activity, important STEAM skills will be learned while having fun at the same time.