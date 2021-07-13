Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Never Too Late: Another Twins Player Added To All-Star Team

By Luke Lonien
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite it being less than 24 hours before the first pitch to the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver, one Minnesota Twins player got the call to join the festivities. Taylor Rogers has been one of the lone bright spots in the Twins bullpen in the first half of the season, and after a couple of players were deemed 'inactive' Rogers and one other player got the call to head to Coors Field to join the AL team. It is his first career All-Star selection.

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#All Star Game#Al#The Home Run Derby#The Detroit Tigers#Twins Baseball#News Talk 1340 Kroc Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Rays' Kittredge, Twins' Rogers join All-Stars

DENVER — (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local):. There were a pair of late additions to the AL All-Star team: Tampa Bay right-hander Andrew Kittredge and Minnesota left-hander Taylor Rogers. They replaced New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Six players represent Derby Twins in All-Star Game

Six Derby Twins players were selected to represent the East team in the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game on July 5. Chuck Ingram, Kirk Woolf, Nick Lopez, Jack Torosian, Spencer Cochran and Megumi Fukuda earned All-Star honors for the Twins. The West team took All-Star Game bragging rights with a 13-4 victory.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Rogers Going to All-Star Game, Ohtani Making History

(Denver, CO) -- Another member of the Minnesota Twins is in the All-Star Game in Denver. Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers has been added to the American League team. Rogers joins Nelson Cruz as the representatives for the Twins in this year's game. The honor is especially meaningful for Rogers, who is a Denver native. The All-Star Game is set for tonight in the Mile High City. Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound for the American League. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Taylor Rogers gives Twins a second All-Star representative

DENVER – Taylor Rogers was watering his lawn late Monday afternoon, but he didn't finish the job. "That's OK," he shrugged. "It's still tops on the block." That chore was interrupted by a phone call from Rocco Baldelli, with a message Rogers had dreamed about — yet still caught him by surprise. Rogers is a member of the AL All-Star team, Baldelli informed him, a late addition after Seattle lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, who just came off the COVID-19 list, was ruled out of the game.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins are showing us why you can never have too much pitching

The Twins used their first pick in the MLB draft this week on an 18-year-old pitcher who has hit 102 miles per hour on the radar gun. On a related note, look for a meteor the size of Texas to crash into Earth any day now. This wasn't just a...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins' Rocco Baldelli returns from All-Star break a married man

DETROIT — If anyone can use a honeymoon right now, it's Rocco Baldelli. He has suffered through three five-game losing streaks in half a season, or one fewer than the Twins had in the previous four years combined. He is using a roster in which three of the most frequently...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Five things to watch with the Twins after the All-Star break

Pending free agents Nelson Cruz, Michael Pineda and Andrelton Simmons, among others, could be dealt before the July 30 trade deadline. Sensational in April, Buxton needs to heal his broken hand and prove he can stay healthy. Can Miguel Sano spark a resurgence?. The first baseman's career appears to be...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Rox Rout Loggers 15-0; Twins’ Rogers an All Star

The St. Cloud Rox continue to roll through the Northwoods League. St. Cloud blanked La Crosse 15-0 Monday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud to improve to 6-1 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox knocked out 16 hits compared to 3 for the Loggers. Connor O'Brien had 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBis, Cody Kelly added 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 3 RBis, Brice Mathews added 2 hits, a home run and 2 RBIs, Caleb Ricketts added 2 RBIs, Nick Yovetich had 4 hits and a run scored for the Rox. Noah Myhre threw the first 5 innings with 2 hits allowed and 3 strikeouts to get the win.
MLBcbslocal.com

Twins Reliever Taylor Rogers Added To All-Star Game Roster

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers is joining teammate Nelson Cruz in the All-Star Game. MLB announced Monday night Rogers and Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge will take the places of the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Seattle Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi, who are inactive. The 30-year-old...
MLBchatsports.com

Twins 12, Tigers 9: Time is a flat circle as the bullpen blows another late lead

After winning or splitting five straight series, the Tigers' stretch of good play came to an abrupt end with a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. It was another rough loss that came after a great effort from the starting pitcher, with Wily Peralta being the victim of Sunday’s bullpen meltdown. With the 12-9 loss, the Tigers will head into the All-Star break with a 40-51 record sitting in third place of the AL Central Division.
MLBkmrskkok.com

Rogers Named All-Star Replacement, Twins Stockpile College Arms In Draft

DENVER — Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge and Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers have been added to the American League All-Star team as replacements for right-hander Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi of the Mariners. Cole tossed one of the best outings of his career on Saturday against his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Andrew Heaney rebounds from rough start to pitch Angels past Twins

Jul. 23—MINNEAPOLIS — Each time Andrew Heaney walked off the mound during the Angels' 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, he had a little message for himself. "You're a good (expletive) player. You're a good (expletive) player." The Angels left-hander admitted that, after four miserable starts, his...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

No Cruz, no Ohtani at Target Field

Twins fans are getting a little less Sho-time than they might have thought this series. A day after the Angels announced All-Star Shohei Ohtani would not pitch at Target Field in the four-game series between the Twins and Angels, Ohtani was out of the lineup for Friday's lineup altogether. Without him in the lineup, Los Angeles led for most of the night until the Twins chipped away before scoring two eighth-inning runs to beat the Angels 5-4.
MLBTwinkie Town

2001: A Twins All-Star Odyssey

From today’s perspective, the summer of 2001 might as well have been another lifetime ago: United States soil had not yet been breached via the air by terrorists. Tick-tock was the sound your bedside alarm made. Conspiracy theories? Those were reserved for the season finale of The X-Files. A funny...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays trade for All-Star DH Nelson Cruz from Twins

Seeking to keep pace in the competitive American League East, the Tampa Bay Rays traded for All-Star designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Thursday. The Twins announced the move, which sends Cruz along with minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher to Tampa Bay for a pair of prospect pitchers, Drew Strotman and Joe Ryan -- two of Minnesota's top three starters at Triple-A Durham this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy