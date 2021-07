This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Dry skin is one of the most common dermatological issues. Often, this causes scaliness, itchiness, and cracking skin. This can affect any part of the body, but it is more commonly seen in the feet, arms, hands, and legs. You should already know that this can cause discomfort and the severity depends on the degree of dryness of the skin. In normal cases, this condition can be managed by applying moisturizer, but in severe cases, you must seek medical care. In this article, we will look at using CBD topical for treating dry skin; read ahead to know more.