Man gets probation for stealing six vehicles from EC business

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years on probation for his role in stealing six vehicles, keys and titles from an Eau Claire business. Most of the vehicles were recovered during the police investigation into the theft.

Shawn D. Plotnik, 37, 3036 Runway Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and theft.

Judge Michael Schumacher fined Plotnik $719 and ordered him to pay $3,467 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Plotnik cannot have contact with Crossroads Service Center, the owners of the vehicles, or his co-defendants. Plotnik must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Co-defendant Lucas W. Grabbs, 31, of Green Bay, was previously sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Co-defendant Shauna I. Dommer, 48, of Chippewa Falls, failed to appear at her last court hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Co-defendants Adam A. Askland, 34, and Jerimie J. Kelling, 41, both of Chippewa Falls, return to court Friday and Aug. 23, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded July 21, 2020, to a reported burglary at Crossroads Service Center, 2910 E. Clairemont Ave. The co-owner said he arrived at work that morning and noticed a large work table out of place and papers scattered on the floor.

The doors for nearly every car in the parking lot were open. The doors had all been previously locked. The keys for 26 vehicles in the parking lot were missing from a key box inside the business.

The co-owner said his own vehicle, four laptop computers, 10 car titles and some money were also missing.

The following day, another Crossroads Service Center co-owner called police to report that six more vehicles had been stolen from the business. The vehicles belonged to customers. All six vehicles had their keys stolen the previous night.

Security video showed Plotnik prowling cars on the Crossroads Service Center property.

In the following days, two of the stolen vehicles were found unoccupied in a parking lot in Chippewa Falls. Some of the vehicles were found at the residence of Kelling and Dommer.

A license plate from one of the stolen vehicles was found in a vehicle pulled over during a traffic stop. That vehicle was being driven by Askland.

Grabbs was later identified as a suspect in the vehicle thefts.