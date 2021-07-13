Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Man gets probation for stealing six vehicles from EC business

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 11 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years on probation for his role in stealing six vehicles, keys and titles from an Eau Claire business. Most of the vehicles were recovered during the police investigation into the theft.

Shawn D. Plotnik, 37, 3036 Runway Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and theft.

Judge Michael Schumacher fined Plotnik $719 and ordered him to pay $3,467 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Plotnik cannot have contact with Crossroads Service Center, the owners of the vehicles, or his co-defendants. Plotnik must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Co-defendant Lucas W. Grabbs, 31, of Green Bay, was previously sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Co-defendant Shauna I. Dommer, 48, of Chippewa Falls, failed to appear at her last court hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Co-defendants Adam A. Askland, 34, and Jerimie J. Kelling, 41, both of Chippewa Falls, return to court Friday and Aug. 23, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded July 21, 2020, to a reported burglary at Crossroads Service Center, 2910 E. Clairemont Ave. The co-owner said he arrived at work that morning and noticed a large work table out of place and papers scattered on the floor.

The doors for nearly every car in the parking lot were open. The doors had all been previously locked. The keys for 26 vehicles in the parking lot were missing from a key box inside the business.

The co-owner said his own vehicle, four laptop computers, 10 car titles and some money were also missing.

The following day, another Crossroads Service Center co-owner called police to report that six more vehicles had been stolen from the business. The vehicles belonged to customers. All six vehicles had their keys stolen the previous night.

Security video showed Plotnik prowling cars on the Crossroads Service Center property.

In the following days, two of the stolen vehicles were found unoccupied in a parking lot in Chippewa Falls. Some of the vehicles were found at the residence of Kelling and Dommer.

A license plate from one of the stolen vehicles was found in a vehicle pulled over during a traffic stop. That vehicle was being driven by Askland.

Grabbs was later identified as a suspect in the vehicle thefts.

Comments / 1

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
182
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Eau Claire County, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Eau Claire, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Eau Claire, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ec#Eau Claire County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 1

Community Policy