Atlanta fintech company fined for making unauthorized consumer loans
ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based financial technology company is being fined $2.5 million following a federal investigation into complaints of unauthorized loans. GreenSky Inc. announced Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay the fine and resolve consumer loans where there is insufficient evidence of customer authorization. The company did not admit any liability or wrongdoing.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0