Xbox Family Settings app adds spending limits and more controls for parents

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s Xbox Family Settings app for iOS and Android is getting new features to help parents to manage their kids’ spending on the Xbox Store. With the latest update released today, the app now lets parents add money to their children’s accounts on the go, and this feature should also be a good way for parents to set regular spending limits on games and in-game purchases.

onmsft.com

#Ios App#Android#Xbox Family Settings#Ios#The Xbox Store#The Microsoft Store#The Ios App Store#The Google Play Store
