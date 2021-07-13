Iron Horse Brewery acquires Bad Granny Cider

Tri-Vin Imports added an organic Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio 2020 to its Tussock Jumper wine portfolio. The newest in the Tussock Jumper line, the 12% ABV, 100% organic Pinot Grigio uses grapes from low-yielding, fully organic vineyards in the eastern part of Veneto. The vines are trained in the Sylvoz-Guyot cane-pruned method, with plants an average of 15 years old. Harvested at the end of August 2020, only in the early hours of the morning to ensure that the fruit maintained its freshness as it traveled from the vineyard to the winery, the wine offers a color of pale straw yellow with bright orange reflections on the rim, delicate aromas and a long, fruit-forward, crisp finish. A gold-medal award-winning wine portfolio, Tussock Jumper Wines sources its limited-production vintages each growing season from producers around the globe, with 24 wines from 11 different winemaking regions.
