Iron Horse Brewery acquires Bad Granny Cider

Rosemary and I made a trip to Cincinnati with our friends, John and Carlene, this past week so Rosemary and Carlene could visit the Rookwood Pottery in the historic Over the Rhine neighborhood. Next to Rookwood is the Northern Row Brewery and Distillery. They were not open at that hour, but thanks to some help from a member of the Rookwood staff, we were able to get into the distillery for a visit and I am glad we did. It turned into a very good visit and I had a chance to talk with their distiller/brewer assistant Justin Devilbliss, and one of the owners, David Berger.