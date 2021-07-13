Cancel
Iron Horse Brewery acquires Bad Granny Cider

By ALEC DIETZ Sports Editor
dailyrecordnews.com
 11 days ago

Iron Horse Brewery announced it had finalized an agreement to acquire Bad Granny Cider after several months of partnership strategy discussions. Citing “unprecedented changes, accelerated by the impact of COVID-19,” both Iron Horse and Bad Granny came to the conclusion that an acquisition made the most sense for both companies looking to expand their service offerings.

