The Vikings ponied up to sign Michael Pierce last offseason, and it looks like they’ll still have to wait to see him on the field. The Minnesota Vikings signed Michael Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract last offseason to be their new nose tackle. But he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concersn and did not play. Now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he suffered a calf injury while training and his status for the start of training camp is in doubt.