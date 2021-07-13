This Tampa Bay lake house comes with a cottage that sits over the water, and a peach orchard

For the first time in 80 years, the largest lot on one of Tampa Bay's most sought after lakes is now on the market. Located at 8901 Roberts Rd., in Odessa, the 8.88-acre estate sits on its own peninsula on Keystone Lake, with over 700 feet of waterfront and comes with a dock, a boat ramp and a peach orchard. In total, the property features multiple buildings, including a 1904 square-foot main house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a guest house that sits over the water, a boat house, a pavilion, and a barn.