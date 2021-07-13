US Supreme Court to hear case on Kentucky's anti-abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case on an anti-abortion law in Kentucky. The high court set the oral argument in the case for October. In June, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief in support of his defense of House Bill 454 before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Kentucky law, which passed in 2018, prohibits a live-dismemberment abortion procedure. It accounts for the majority of second-trimester abortions in the U.S.