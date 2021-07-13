Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: West is best, East is least

It's my favorite ranking of the year! An annual tradition: the quarterbacking pecking order of the NFL divisions. This is not an overriding power ranking of the divisions. It's a rundown of how the league's eight foursomes stack up when it comes to the game's marquee position. This is not a historical ranking. It's based on what I think about each team's starting signal-caller at this very moment in time, just a couple months away from the 2021 season.