Aurora Public Library District Makerspace transformative site of creation

The Village of Montgomery announced that the 36th annual Montgomery Fest will be back August 13-15. The Festival will take place in downtown Montgomery along the Fox River. The Fest is back and better than ever with a jam-packed three-day schedule with features to include live entertainment, a carnival, food, beer tent, fishing derby, parade, car show, and fireworks. Free shuttle bus service is provided to the Fest Saturday and Sunday from two locations for easy access and parking: Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Drive, and the U-Haul Parking Lot, 1900 Douglas Road, near Douglas and Route 30. Shuttle buses will run approximately every half-hour from 11 a.m. until 10p.m.. Limited parking for the Fest will be available on the street and in the Lyon Metal parking lot, 421 N. Main Street, just west of the Festival grounds.