Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

University Hospitals and Leading Pregnancy App Babyscripts Announce Collaboration

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUH patients now have access to top pregnancy monitoring; will target health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity. University Hospitals and Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, are collaborating to provide expectant mothers access to the Babyscripts myJourney app during the entirety of their prenatal journey and beyond. The effort is aimed at bridging the digital divide, reducing maternal health inequities, and targeting maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYN and midwifery practices across the UH health system to offer virtual care experiences during pregnancy and postpartum.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Maternal Mortality#Black Women#Rn#Msn#Macdonald Women#Myjourney#Data#Healthcare#University Hospitals#Digital Health#Cb Insights#The School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Trio of Women Lead Mercy Hospitals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Though they’ve each taken different paths to reach the positions they now hold, the women who lead Mercy Health-Youngstown’s hospitals have found camaraderie with each other, sharing their expertise, experiences and ideas. In a field where most of the executives and high-level leaders are men, Genie Aubel...
Pennsylvania StateMySanAntonio

Mary Del Guidice Named Tipton Health's First-Ever Chief Nursing Officer

NEWARK, Del. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Tipton Health Communications — one of the nation’s leading nursing excellence and strategic healthcare consultancies— is proud to welcome Mary Del Guidice, MSN, BSN, RN, CENP, as the company’s first-ever Chief Nursing Officer. Mary joins Tipton’s growing team of highly experienced executive nurse leaders and consultants.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Aesthetic Surgery Center Welcomes Dr. Casey Holmes As Part of The Surgical Team

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Aesthetic Surgery Center, a specialty driven plastic surgery provider with locations in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, announced today that they have welcomed Casey Holmes, MD, as part of their surgical team. Dr. Holmes is trained in a broad range of plastic surgery procedures but specializes in aesthetic surgery, specifically blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), facelifts, neck rejuvenation, breast augmentations, and body contouring including liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Holmes also performs breast reconstruction and reconstructive procedures for the nose, cheeks, ears, and eyelids.
Pet ServicesTheHorse.com

Butterfly Network Announces Collaboration with MWI Animal Health

Butterfly Network Announces Collaboration with MWI Animal Health to Provide Veterinarians with the World’s First and Only Single Probe, Whole-body, All Species Ultrasound Device. GUILFORD, Conn., and NEW YORK, NY – Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), and MWI Animal Health have announced an exciting...
Butte County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Hospital president announces retirement

Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson announced he plans to retire later this year after nearly four decades working in health care. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve our team and community these past three years,” Rawson said in a press release. “I’ve been so impressed with this community’s commitment to making a difference and caring for others.”
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

University Hospitals announces changes after kidney goes to wrong patient

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is changing its policies after a transplant patient got a kidney intended for another patient. The kidney was compatible, but the error delayed the transplant for the other patient. Two caregivers were placed on leave. “The incident resulted from a breakdown in following protocol during the...
Cambridge, WIJanesville Gazette

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC Announces Research Collaboration with the Department of Surgery at the University of Cambridge

Developing New Diagnostic Strategies to Prevent DSA-mediated Tissue Injury in Solid Organ Transplantation. AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, U.K., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The University of Cambridge Abdominal Transplant Centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, to develop new diagnostic strategies for DSA monitoring and characterization in transplantation.
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

Mercy Launches Pilot Program to Help Complex-care Patients Access Primary Care

SPRINGFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to healthcare providers, including an uptick in the number of patients in need of services for substance-use disorder (SUD). Social distancing, the suspension of in-person support-group meetings, a shift to telehealth services, and other factors have made it more difficult for individuals suffering from SUD to access and adhere to treatment, leaving them at risk of aggravating their condition.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Enhanced alliance progresses for Tampa General Hospital and University of South Florida, as name is announced and search for inaugural leader begins

The new organization is on target for an October 2021 launch, and will form one of the largest academic medical groups in the state of Florida. Tampa, FL (July 16, 2021) – Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida are progressing with their new enhanced affiliation, defining a name and beginning a national search for the new organization’s first leader. The milestones keep the October 2021 start date on target and are in sync with overall transition planning that has taken place since announcing the broadened affiliation last summer.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

5 Patient Engagement Strategies to Transform Your Clinic

Do you wish your medical patients would be more engaged and proactive when it comes to their health?. Most doctors would love to increase their patient engagement, which empowers individuals and families to be more involved in their healthcare, medical records, and decision-making. However, there are plenty of ways doctors...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Baltimore Mothers Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits

Maternal child health advocate Alicia Sneed said sorting fact from fiction about the COVID-19 vaccine can be very difficult. As a breastfeeding mother, she decided to do some research. “We're not out here vaccine-pushing, like, ‘you got to get the vaccine!’” she said. “We're really just trying to give correct...
Health Servicespulmonologyadvisor.com

Black Adult Patients Have Worse Patient Safety in Hospitals

HealthDay News — Black adult patients experience significantly worse patient safety relative to White patients at the same hospital for six of 11 patient safety indicators, according to a report published online July 20 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Anuj Gangopadhyaya, Ph.D., from the Health Policy Center at the...
Mental Healththeorcasonian.com

Sleep, pregnancy, mental health are next Island Hospital classes

Island Hospital offers Doc Talk on Healthy Sleep Habits. Join Dr. Robert Reyna, Medical Director of the Island Hospital Sleep Wellness Center, for a review of healthy sleep habits to help you obtain a good night’s sleep. Join us on Wednesday, July 28 from 1–1:30 p.m. to see what might be impacting your ability to wake feeling refreshed in the morning. This is a free, online event. Registration is required. Visit www.islandhospital.org/classes or call 360-299-4204.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ETheRNA Immunotherapies And Ghent University Announce MRNA Delivery Collaboration And License Agreement

NIEL and GHENT, Belgium, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA'), a clinical-stage company developing mRNA immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announces a collaboration and license agreement with Ghent University. Under the terms of the agreement, eTheRNA will receive exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy