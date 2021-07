Have you ever found yourself wondering what the most popular used electric car is? If you have, you’ll be pleased to know that iSeeCars analyzed used electronic vehicle (EV) sales from 2019 to 2020 to answer that very question. And what the organization found is that the Tesla Model S is the most popular used EV in only seven of the states with the highest number of EV sales. The Nissan LEAF, on the other hand, is the most popular used electric car in the remaining 18 states. Pretty impressive, right? We thought so too.