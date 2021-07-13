Watch: Former Beyoncé Dancer Turned Filmmaker Tajana Bunton-Williams Debuts Short Film ‘Back Beat’ Spotlighting Black Dance Culture
Dance and movement has been a focal point in Black culture for centuries. Former professional dancer Tajana Bunton-Williams, who once performed alongside Beyoncé at Coachella and on the legendary Formation World Tour is continuing to spotlight more of the stories that influence dance and its healing properties, which impact Black communities in her short film Back Beat.globalgrind.com
