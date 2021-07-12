Cancel
Morgan County, GA

Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports

By Patrick Yost
Morgan County Citizen
 17 days ago

On July 11, an information report was filed at a Hayes Street location. According to reports, a deputy responded to a report of a woman laying unconscious in a ditch following a domestic incident. The deputy observed a man with a leg brace leaning against a white Lexus. The man had a shirt wrapped around his arm that was covered in blood. A woman was lying face up in a ditch, unresponsive. The deputy questioned the man who said he had come to the residence to discuss the terms of their divorce with the woman and during the discussion, the woman had allegedly become enraged and began to beat the Lexus with a stick. The man said he became enraged and struck the back windshield with his fist, shattering the windshield and cutting his hand. The deputy attempted to get the woman to respond but she did not. He noted she was coated with mud as if she had been rolling in the ditch. The deputy also noted that the woman opened her eyes when EMS workers took her from the ditch and placed her on a stretcher. While in the ambulance, the deputy attempted to talk to the woman who, he said, opened one eye but then closed it again quickly. When the woman arrived at the hospital, she allegedly told hospital workers that nothing had happened, she was uninjured and she refused treatment. The woman was returned to the residence by her father and told the deputy she fell in the ditch and started to “play in it.”

www.morgancountycitizen.com

