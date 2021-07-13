VA clinics in Colorado Springs, Aurora now offering COVID-19 vaccines to 12+ and expanding walk-in hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) will now be offering COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers and is expanding its walk-in hours. The VA ECHCS announced Tuesday that going forward, those 12 and older can request a vaccine by identifying as a veteran caregiver, defined by the VA as a family member or friend who helps veterans with needs or tasks such as grabbing groceries. Previously, it was only offering vaccines to those 18+.