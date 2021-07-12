Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, GA

Madison Police Department reports

By Patrick Yost
Morgan County Citizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, Christopher Cornett, 39, Eatonton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. According to reports, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn, Eatonton Road, regarding an unresponsive person. Reports state when officers arrived, they found a woman performing CPR on Cornett as he lay in the parking lot of the motel. An officer gave Cornett a dose of Narcan and then gave him a second dose. Cornett did not have a pulse, reports state. A Morgan County deputy then began CPR and Cornett took a deep breath and raised his arm. The girlfriend told officers that she and Cornett were sharing a room and he said he was going to the car. After an hour she walked outside to check on him and noticed Cornett on the ground. Officers also located a backpack near Cornett. Inside the backpack, reports state, were suspected marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone and morphine and $54 in cash. Cornett was transported to Morgan Medical Center where he became alert and refused further treatment.

www.morgancountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Madison, GA
Morgan County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Counterfeit#Shoplifting#Front Yard#Madison Police Department#Eatonton#Cpr#Oxycodone#Morgan Medical Center#Dui#Chrysler#Dollar General#Algin Realty#Crystal Armstrong#The Ta Truck Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy