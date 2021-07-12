Madison Police Department reports

On July 1, Christopher Cornett, 39, Eatonton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. According to reports, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn, Eatonton Road, regarding an unresponsive person. Reports state when officers arrived, they found a woman performing CPR on Cornett as he lay in the parking lot of the motel. An officer gave Cornett a dose of Narcan and then gave him a second dose. Cornett did not have a pulse, reports state. A Morgan County deputy then began CPR and Cornett took a deep breath and raised his arm. The girlfriend told officers that she and Cornett were sharing a room and he said he was going to the car. After an hour she walked outside to check on him and noticed Cornett on the ground. Officers also located a backpack near Cornett. Inside the backpack, reports state, were suspected marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone and morphine and $54 in cash. Cornett was transported to Morgan Medical Center where he became alert and refused further treatment.