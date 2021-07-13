Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

Over the past 18 months, diginomica has covered a number of firms that experienced technology, people and financial challenges as a consequence of the pandemic. Some of those stories have focused on what was needed for Work From Home (WFH) to succeed. Some focused on how certain verticals, like hospitality, were materially affected. Some dealt with the shortcomings of existing software that companies were using. Some stories focused on the new omni-channel challenges some firms now faced. Some stories even focused on the relationship between tech vendors and customers re: support and pricing relief for those customers most impacted financially during the pandemic.