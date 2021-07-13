Cancel
Brookfield, IL

Metra increases rush-hour, off-peak service in western suburbs

By IGOR STUDENKOV
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetra is increased weekday service levels on all of its lines effective July 12, bringing the service levels in the western suburbs closer to the pre-pandemic normal. According to a Metra press release, the transit agency wants to step away from the more rush-hour oriented pre-pandemic schedules and offer more off-peak options, while also increasing service as more companies welcome employees back for in-person work and vaccinations become more widespread.

www.rblandmark.com

