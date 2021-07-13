Cancel
7digital and Super Hi-fi Announce Partnership Program to Deliver Next Generation Music Listening Experiences

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES and LONDON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Super Hi-Fi, the audio technology company leveraging AI to deliver next-generation music listening experiences, today announced that it is expanding its partnership program, adding a global leader in B2B music services. 7digital (AIM: 7DIG), the leading platform for powering music delivery and reporting for the world’s largest brands in online fitness, social media, streaming services and background music, will use Super Hi-Fi’s platform to bring advanced playback and AI-powered recommendations to their playlisting and curation tools for the first time.

