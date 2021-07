Even though the Los Angeles Lakers failed to defend their NBA title, they will head into the 2021-22 season as one of the few legitimate contenders. Any team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has to be considered a threat to win a championship, and the Lakers could have very well won the 2021 NBA Championship had injuries not gotten in the way. Los Angeles’s roster was snake-bitten throughout the year as players were constantly in and out of the lineup, forcing head coach Frank Vogel to use rotations and lineups that had spent little time together.