Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Mom Humiliated by Flight Attendant and Thrown on No-Fly List—Over Baby's Dirty Diaper

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parents Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne mom is speaking out after a flight attendant not only humiliated her while she was traveling with her family, but personally called her to let her know she had been placed on the airline's "no-fly" list. It's all over a dirty diaper that was placed in the airplane's trash.

www.parents.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Fly#Diaper#Mesa Airlines#Nbcnews Com#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman duct-taped to seat after biting flight attendant, trying to open plane’s door, airline says

A woman was physically restrained to her chair with strips of duct tape aboard an American Airlines flight, the company says, after she allegedly tried to open the plane’s door while the craft was in flight and assaulted a crew member.Video of the shocking scene was initially posted on TikTok, and made its way to Twitter on Sunday. The original video was not immediately locatable at the time of this article’s publication.In a statement to The Independent, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed that an unnamed woman was restrained by crew members on board a late-night flight from Dallas, Texas to...
Kalispell, MTPosted by
TravelNoire

Woman Placed On No-Fly List After Leaving Child's Dirty Diaper In Plane Bathroom

A dirty diaper created a big issue for one mother during a flight from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston on Friday. Farah Naz Khan, a Seattle-based endocrinologist, said a Mesa Airlines male flight attendant humiliated her for trying to dispose of her daughter’s dirty diaper in a bathroom garbage bin. Not only that, the same flight attendant included her name on a no-fly list because of the dirty diaper— citing a biohazard.
RelationshipsThe Bump Blog

This Seattle Mom Was Shamed on Her Flight for Disposing a Dirty Diaper

When Farah Naz Khan got up to change her daughter’s diaper during a flight, she certainly wasn’t expecting the confrontation that arose shortly after. The mom, 34, was flying with her young daughter from Montana to Houston on Friday, July 9. During the flight, she got up to change her daughter’s diaper, and put the dirty diaper into a bag and threw it out in the bathroom garbage. But once she returned to her seat, she was humiliated and yelled at by a flight attendant for how she disposed of the diaper.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Flight attendants are not the enemy

For the very few of you who have not thought this through: flight attendants are not cocktail waitresses or waiters. Flight attendants are trained as emergency first responders who will help you survive a medical emergency in flight or a plane crash. They serve you drinks and food while they are waiting for an opportunity to save your life should something serious happen. Try appreciating their job and don’t make them the enemy out of your ignorance of mask and behavior rules.
LifestyleComplex

Woman Claims Airline Put Her on No-Fly List for Disposing of Dirty Diaper in Restroom

A Seattle woman claims that she was threatened by a Mesa Airlines flight attendant for trying to dispose of her daughter’s dirty diaper in a bathroom garbage bin. Farah Naz Khan, a 34-year-old endocrinologist, told NBC News that she was on a Mesa Airlines flight from Montana to Houston Friday when the incident happened. Her husband and daughter, who is younger than 2, were with her.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Tested Positive for COVID Dressed Up as His Wife to Get on Flight

An Indonesian man who tested positive for the coronavirus is reportedly facing charges after an elaborate yet spectacularly misconceived plan to get on his scheduled flight backfired. According to CNN, the man tested positive ahead of his flight from Jakarta to Ternate, but, instead of going into isolation, he swiped his wife’s clothing and managed to board the plane anyway. CNN reports the man—only identified by his initials DW—dressed up in his wife’s niqab, covering his entire head and body, then used her ID and negative COVID test results to get on his flight. He almost got away with it, too—but, after takeoff, a flight attendant spotted him getting into a bathroom and emerging with his own clothes on. The passenger was immediately detained upon arrival, and local police have reportedly stated they intend to prosecute him after a short period of isolation.

Comments / 2

Community Policy