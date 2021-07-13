Mom Humiliated by Flight Attendant and Thrown on No-Fly List—Over Baby's Dirty Diaper

An Indonesian man who tested positive for the coronavirus is reportedly facing charges after an elaborate yet spectacularly misconceived plan to get on his scheduled flight backfired. According to CNN, the man tested positive ahead of his flight from Jakarta to Ternate, but, instead of going into isolation, he swiped his wife’s clothing and managed to board the plane anyway. CNN reports the man—only identified by his initials DW—dressed up in his wife’s niqab, covering his entire head and body, then used her ID and negative COVID test results to get on his flight. He almost got away with it, too—but, after takeoff, a flight attendant spotted him getting into a bathroom and emerging with his own clothes on. The passenger was immediately detained upon arrival, and local police have reportedly stated they intend to prosecute him after a short period of isolation.