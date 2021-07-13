Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Work on Apex Legends cross-progression slowed down by recent hacks

By Morgan Park
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since Apex Legends season 9 kicked off a few months ago, the free-to-play battle royale has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. But as with any popular competitive game, more general attention has also attracted more prospective cheaters. The recent influx of nefarious players and DDoS attacks have become so disruptive in Apex that it's affecting development on a pretty big planned feature: cross-progression.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Overwatch#Rainbow Six Siege#Fpses#Apex Legends#Savetitanfall Com#Tf1#Morgan Park Morgan#Warzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The rarest Octane Skins in Apex Legends

Octane is the only Legend who wasn’t on the original roster but was here for every season of Apex Legends. Over the time he has been in the game, Octane has acquired some amazing skins, though quite a few are tricky to get your hands on, and some may never come back at all. Here are the rarest Octane skins in Apex Legends.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends dev teases future Ranked changes

One of the Apex Legends developers revealed how they’re planning to keep hackers out of matches, and also revealed some potential Ranked changes coming in the future. Multiplayer games often use Ranked modes to let players see how they stack up against other players of similar quality. Apex Legends is no exception, as the game’s Ranked Leagues gives you the opportunity to truly test your skills.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Apex Legends PC Game Download Free

Although it is very easy to understand and intuitive, it does require some preparation, especially if your goal is to play computer games. To launch the game without lag, there are some requirements. How to play Apex legends. Apex Legends’ immediate success is due to the fact that you can...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

New Apex Legends Arena Map Revealed

Just a few short hours ago, Apex Legends’ official Twitter page confirmed a new map to go alongside the Thrillseekers event. Titled Overflow, the map takes its name very seriously as the map is surrounded by lava, making players have to think twice about their movement. The map contains tall structures that are surrounded by lava.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends players discover secret Octane buff

There had been a ton of speculation regarding a possible buff to Octane’s health recharge in Apex Legends, and players have now confirmed that it’s real, despite the developers not announcing it. Playing as Octane can have its advantages when you jump into a match of Apex Legends, as the...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Battlefield 2042 to Feature Cross-Play, Cross-Progression

DICE today confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will feature cross-play and cross-progression. Battlefield 2042 is taking a lesson out of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch, Fornite, and many other title’s playbooks. In a sprawling Q&A, DICE revealed that the upcoming shooter will feature cross-play and cross-progression, though there is an important caveat.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Apex Legends Down Issues Surface for July 13 (Update)

While Apex Legends fans might be looking forward to the Thrillseekers event kicking off today, it seems Apex Legends down issues are surfacing right now! For those who can’t log in, or find matches, it’s not you, but the game itself. Apex Legends Down Report Surfaces for July 13:. Update:...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5 will have ray traced audio and much improved engine sounds

Forza Horizon 4 was a brilliant racer with some pretty piss-poor engine sounds, according to parts of the fanbase who really care about engine sounds. Those protests have been loud enough for Playground Games to hear, because Forza Horizon 5 is getting 320 new car recordings on top of what's already in 2019's instalment. The audio is gonna be ray traced too, run at 90 fps, and when you make a change or apply an upgrade to your engine you'll hear it immediately, in real-time.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Fans have been playing Company of Heroes 3 for years

Company of Heroes 3 is coming next year, Relic announced today, but the studio's latest World War 2 RTS has already been played by some members of the community, who first got their hands on it years ago. One of the benefits of Relic being a Sega studio these days...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends devs respond to overpowered punching mechanic

There are a variety of different ways for you to eliminate enemies in Apex Legends, including taking them on in melee fights, and now Respawn has responded to claims that the punches are overpowered. The Genesis Collection Event brought a ton of new content to Apex Legends Season 9, including...
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ developers are looking to make changes to Crypto

Respawn developer John Larson has appeared on the Apex Uncut podcast and spoke about some potential changes coming to recon legend Crypto. The tech-savvy legend was added in Apex Legends season 3 and uses his trusty drone to scout ahead, cover flanks, and disrupt enemy shields. As his kit encourages players to hang back in a game that frequently involves opportune rushes, it’s no surprise that he sees less play than other legends.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Unique action-strategy game Highfleet is coming to Steam this month

Konstantin Koshutin's stratospherically gorgeous action-strategy HighFleet begins its campaign later this month on Steam. A wonderfully tactile war sim, I've had my eyes on HighFleet's burning skies for some time. You're in command of a massive, airborne imperial war machine, recruiting and refuelling across the country and staving off attacks from nippy rebel forces. Battles play out as pseudo-strategy affairs, directly attacking with your flagship as you deploy smaller craft to fight for you.
Posted by
PC Gamer

An 'undetectable' and 'unstoppable' cheat was taken down at Activision's request

User Vision Pro was an aim-assist and auto-fire cheat that gained some attention recently thanks to YouTube demonstrations showing what it could achieve in Call of Duty: Warzone. Those videos have now been taken offline, but you can see what was being shown off thanks to Twitter's Anti-Cheat Police Department. The video claimed User Vision Pro would work on "any game" and on consoles as well as PC, be "undetectable" and "unstoppable" and also "extreamly [sic] fast".
Technologyvgr.com

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event Goes Live Tomorrow

As the final hours of the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event tick away, Apex players won’t have to wait long for the next special event. In fact, the upcoming Thrillseekers event is due to begin almost immediately, and will be live in-game for the next three weeks. The Apex Legends...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Developers Reveal Potential Changes to Ranked

Apex Legends' John "JayBiebs" Larson, Associate Live Balance Designer, talked shop on the Apex Uncut podcast concerning updates and developments coming to Ranked mode. The episode aired on Sunday, July 11—fifth in the whole series—and featured hosts The_FortniteGuy, owner of Kungarna and Box Fight Championships, and Cloud9's very own Zach Mazer. Larson described himself as "eager" to connect with the Apex Legends community in any capacity. Being a player, himself, with somewhat close to 3000 hours in-game since launch, he has a unique perspective on the intersection between player experience and developer intention.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC gaming's coolest cockpits

Whether I'm stomping across a battlefield in a mech or pirouetting through space in a starship, I love a good videogame cockpit. There's something wonderfully physical about seeing the craft you're strapped into. You feel like you're actually in command of a weighty, powerful machine, rather than just a disembodied camera floating in the air. And PC gaming is especially rich with amazingly detailed, immersive cockpits of all kinds. Here are some of the best. And yes, the driver's cab of a train is a cockpit. Don't @ me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy