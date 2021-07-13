Cancel
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for Don Cheadle

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Rhodes may have only appeared in a single scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Don Cheadle's role in the hit Disney+ show was still enough for an Emmy nomination. Tuesday afternoon, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 73rd Academy Awards. Cheadle's Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination was the lone "above the fold" nomination for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan missing out on a leading actor nomination.

