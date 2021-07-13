Cancel
Texas Abortion Providers Sue To Block Latest Ban On The Procedure

By KUT 90.5
keranews.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of abortion providers in Texas announced Tuesday that they filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state ban on abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Earlier this year state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 8, which prohibits Texans from getting an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Experts say that could be as early as six weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

