U.S. COVID-19 cases double over the last three weeks, fueled in part by Fourth of July celebrations

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600...

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span. The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region. The state...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota as delta strain spreads

BISMARCK — After more than two months of uninterrupted decline in active COVID-19 cases, infections are once again rising in North Dakota. The growing prevalence of the more contagious delta variant has taken hold in unvaccinated pockets across the country, including Missouri and Arkansas where hospitals are struggling to accommodate a surge in cases. The strain, first identified in India late last year, accounts for an estimated 83% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan among lowest COVID-19 case rates, but for how long?

While the U.S. is seeing increasing COVID-19 case rates as a nation, Michigan has so far dodged the brunt of it. Over the last two weeks, Michigan ranks 45th in new daily infections per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means it has the sixth-lowest case rate, down from 15th a week ago.
Public HealthNewsweek

Zero States Have Decreasing COVID Cases as Delta Variant Spreads

Zero U.S. states have reported a decrease in daily COVID-19 cases over the past week as the Delta variant continues to spread. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, 49 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have seen an increase in daily COVID-19 cases of 5 percent or more.
Traffic Accidentsstaradvertiser.com

COVID-19 cases in U.S. triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation

MISSION, Kan. >> COVID-19 cases tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray. “Our staff, they are frustrated,” said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, a Florida hospital that...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Florida StateWXIA 11 Alive

Florida among 4 states fueling latest COVID-19 wave as new cases nearly double

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida is about double than what was reported the previous week. According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 45,604 new cases during the week of July 9-15. The percent positivity for new cases — 11.5 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,235 new cases and 15 deaths since July 6

State health data shows there have been 1,235 new cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since Tuesday, July 6, and 15 COVID-19 deaths. Four of the newly-reported deaths occurred in the early days of the pandemic, including three who died in April 2020. The Oregon Health Authority attributed the lag to the federal bureaucracy that puts the seal of approval on official causes of death.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

New COVID-19 cases rose in region over last week

MANKATO — After several weeks of steady totals, south-central Minnesota had a jump in new COVID-19 cases over the last week. The region’s 51 new cases between July 10-16 were a 76% increase from the previous week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The four weeks leading up to July 10-16, in order from most recent to least recent, had 29, 28, 23 and 24 new cases.

