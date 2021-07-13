The Henry Fire Climbs to 650 Acres & 18% Containment
Highland Lakes, CA…On June 24, 2021, a lightning storm ignited a fire in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness northeast of Spicer Reservoir and southwest of Highland Lakes at the 7500 ft. elevation. Fire managers are utilizing a confine/contain strategy using ridges, creeks, trails, and natural barriers to manage the fire. The terrain is steep with brush, patches of conifer trees and granite outcroppings. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is assigned to the fire. Fire Updates will occur every few days and/or as conditions change.thepinetree.net
