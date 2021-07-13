The Henry Fire Climbs to 650 Acres & 18% Containment

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 92,988 acres and are 46% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 2,700 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.