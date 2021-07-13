Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Henry Fire Climbs to 650 Acres & 18% Containment

By admin
Pine Tree
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland Lakes, CA…On June 24, 2021, a lightning storm ignited a fire in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness northeast of Spicer Reservoir and southwest of Highland Lakes at the 7500 ft. elevation. Fire managers are utilizing a confine/contain strategy using ridges, creeks, trails, and natural barriers to manage the fire. The terrain is steep with brush, patches of conifer trees and granite outcroppings. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is assigned to the fire. Fire Updates will occur every few days and/or as conditions change.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Containment#Highland Lakes#Wilderness Area#Spicer Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Beatty, ORKDRV

The Bootleg Fire grows to more than 140,000 acres, no containment

CHILOQUIN, Ore. -- The Bootleg fire has reached 143,607 acres with zero percent containment. The amount of acreage burning equates to about 224 square miles. The Bootleg Fire continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. Level 3 (Go)...
Oregon Statekpic

Fire Update: Jack Creek burns at over 9,000 acres, 10% containment

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has offered an update on the Jack Fire, which is currently estimated at 9,333 acres and is 10% contained. Fire crews continue to scout and construct primary, alternate, and contingency containment lines around the fire. North of Highway 138E, crews are burning vegetation along containment lines and holding the fire south of Ragged Ridge. Crews are securing lines along Ragged Ridge and continuing to carry those lines to the east.
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Burbank Fire outside Yakima now 12,000 acres, 10% contained

The Burbank Fire has grown to 12,000 acres, according to an update posted Sunday night to InciWeb, an online interagency incident information management system. The fire northeast of Yakima is 10 percent contained. More than 110 fire personnel are working to contain and extinguish the fire; they hope to do...
Benton City, WAyaktrinews.com

UPDATE: McBee Grade fire contained after burning 100 acres

UPDATE at 6:02 p.m. on 7/15: KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to Benton County Fire District No. 2 PIO Jack Derderian, who confirmed that the fire near Benton City is now contained. Derderian told KAPP-KVEW that the fire is still under investigation, but no one was injured and no structures were...
Lewiston, IDKHQ Right Now

Snake River Complex Fire burning over 100k acres, 74% contained

UPDATE: JULY 21 AT 7:30 A.M. The Snake River Complex Fire burning 20 miles south of Lewiston, Idaho is now 74% contained. The fire has burned 107,560 acres. Due to the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag warning in the area, firefighters will be prepared for initial attack on any new fires in the area. They'll also continue to mop up the Snake River Complex Fire while patrolling lines on the it.
Beckwourth, CAFox40

Beckwourth Complex fires grow to over 90K acres, now 46% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 92,988 acres and are 46% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 2,700 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.
Nespelem, WAKHQ Right Now

Fires near Nespelem grow to 15,000 acres, no containment

UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 10 A.M. The Chuweah Creek Fire is now burning 15,000 acres with no containment near Nespelem. UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 12:00 P.M. In under 24 hours, the fires near Nespelem have exploded into a 10,000-acre, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The fire was first...
Butte County, CAPlumas County News

July 18 a.m. update on the Dixie Fire – 15 percent contained

2 p.m. update: The mandatory evacuation zone has expanded in the Feather River Canyon and extends from the Plumas/Butte County line east to Rich Bar. This includes both sides of Hwy 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou and Rich Bar. Highway 70 remains closed from...
Environmentcentraloregondaily.com

Grandview Fire in Geneva area burning 2,000 acres, 0% containment

The Grandview Fire in the Crooked River National Grassland, southwest of Culver is currently burning 2,000 acres. Properties north of 17830 Mountain View Drive and residences on the north end of Holmes Road are under a Level 3 evacuation. Level 2 “Get Set” notices have been given for the Squaw...
Markleeville, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Tamarack Fire estimated at more than 23,000 acres, no containment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A scheduled infrared flight Sunday night over the Tamarack Fire was canceled due to smoke and weather, but crews on the ground are estimating the blaze to be at approximately 23,078 acres, officials reported Monday. As soon as conditions allow, a mapping flight will be...
Selah, WAyaktrinews.com

Burbank Fire 98% contained to 13,000 acres after four intense days

SELAH, Wash. — After four days of containment efforts by fire crews from across the region, the Burbank Fire outside of Selah is now 98% contained after spanning approximately 13,000 acres. According to a final press release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire was mostly contained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy