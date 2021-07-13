Xinjiang Supply Chain Advisory Updated Due to Genocide, Forced Labor & Other Abuses

U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack pleaded with the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday to find a labor solution that works for agricultural producers, processors, and workers. “Immigrant labor comes in and does the difficult, challenging work that the rest of us is not interesting in doing, they do it well, and they have the notion of being able to supply a better opportunity for a better life for their family,” he says. “We need to figure out something that allows them to have that connection to their family that the rest of us enjoy every single day.”