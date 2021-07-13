Developing lactose-free milk with graphene oxide based nano filtration membranes
Over the past years, graphene oxide membranes have been mainly studied for water desalination and dye separation. However, membranes have a wide range of applications, such as within the food industry. A research group led by Aaron Morelos-Gomez of Shinshu University's Global Aqua Innovation Center investigated the application of graphene oxide membranes for milk, which typically creates dense foulant layers on polymeric membranes.phys.org
