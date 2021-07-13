Cancel
Science

Developing lactose-free milk with graphene oxide based nano filtration membranes

By Shinshu University
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past years, graphene oxide membranes have been mainly studied for water desalination and dye separation. However, membranes have a wide range of applications, such as within the food industry. A research group led by Aaron Morelos-Gomez of Shinshu University's Global Aqua Innovation Center investigated the application of graphene oxide membranes for milk, which typically creates dense foulant layers on polymeric membranes.

phys.org

#Dairy Milk#Water Desalination#Lactose#Graphene#Shinshu University
Milk
Science
Related
WildlifePhys.org

Unique pigments in photosynthetic marine bacterium reveal how it lives in low light

A high-resolution structural analysis by RIKEN biochemists of photosystem I, which contains chlorophyll d and pheophytin a, the light-absorbing pigments found in a marine bacterium, could help scientists discover how the microbe survives in the low-energy light conditions of the deep sea. In photosynthesis, plants, algae and some bacteria harness...
EngineeringPhys.org

First 3D simulation of rat's complete whisker system acts as a tactile 'camera'

Northwestern University engineers have developed the first full, three-dimensional (3D), dynamic simulation of a rat's complete whisker system, offering rare, realistic insight into how rats obtain tactile information. Called WHISKiT, the new model incorporates 60 individual whiskers, which are each anatomically, spatially and geometrically correct. The technology could help researchers...
EngineeringMedicalXpress

AI's human protein database a 'great leap' for research

Scientists on Thursday unveiled the most exhaustive database yet of the proteins that form the building blocks of life, in a breakthrough observers said would "fundamentally change biological research". Every cell in every living organism is triggered to perform its function by proteins that deliver constant instructions to maintain health...
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers use laser 'tweezers' to study structure and dynamics of chromatin

Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell's nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. Its basic organization level is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Bioengineering paves way for production of bio-based goods using baker's yeast

Scientists have uncovered a way to control many genes in engineered yeast cells, opening the door to more efficient and sustainable production of bio-based products. The study, published in Nucleic Acids Research by researchers from DSM's Rosalind Franklin Biotechnology Center in Delft, the Netherlands, and the University of Bristol, has shown how to unlock CRISPR's potential for regulating many genes simultaneously.
EconomyPhys.org

Visibly transparent radiative cooler under direct sunlight

Since the Paris Climate Agreement took effect in 2016, 121 countries have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 as the world tries to reduce its fuel consumption. The Korean government unveiled its 2050 Carbon Neutral Strategy on December 7, 2020 and declared Carbon Zero, making transition to new and renewable energy a topic of conversation. Recently, a joint research team from POSTECH and Korea University developed a radiative cooling material that can reduce energy consumption by selectively reflecting or transmitting sunlight.
SciencePhys.org

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
ChemistryScience Now

Bioinspired methane oxidation in a zeolite

You are currently viewing the summary. Fundamental advances have enhanced our understanding of how to activate the very stable C–H bonds in methane (1), but its conversion into useful chemicals such as methanol through simple, cost-effective, modular processes is still an unsolved problem (2). Living systems oxidize hydrocarbons, including methane, at near-ambient temperatures using enzymes that contain Earth-abundant metals (typically iron and copper). However, their electronic structures favor single-electron transfers that generate highly reactive radical intermediates (3). Escape of these radicals from the vicinity of an enzyme's active site must be scrupulously avoided to prevent damage to nearby biological structures. On page 327 of this issue, Snyder et al. (4) demonstrate how one of nature's strategies can be mimicked in an iron-containing zeolite that promotes radical formation and capture in rapid succession. This gating of molecular transport regenerates the active sites while limiting the propensity of radicals to deactivate active sites located in other zeolite pores.
SoftwarePhys.org

New artificial intelligence software can compute protein structures in 10 minutes

Scientists have waited months for access to highly accurate protein structure prediction since DeepMind presented remarkable progress in this area at the 2020 Critical Assessment of Structure Prediction, or CASP14, conference. The wait is now over. Researchers at the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington School of...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Conductive biopolymers using recycled food industry byproducts

Advanced Materials recently published the findings of Technion researchers who created conductors relevant to solar energy generation, biomedical engineering, and more using by-products of the food industry that would otherwise be discarded as waste. The technology demonstrated in the article allows for the simple, fast, cost effective, and environmentally friendly production of biopolymers, which include application for electrophysiological signal sensing.
WildlifePhys.org

Newly discovered role for CTP in ensuring faithful cell division in bacteria

To grow and multiply efficiently, bacteria must coordinate cell division with chromosome segregation. Crucial to this process in the bacterium Bacillus subtilis (commonly found in soil and the guts of humans and ruminants) is a protein called Nucleoid Occlusion Factor or Noc. Noc binds to particular binding sites on the...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Color of Copper/Copper oxide

Su Jae Kim, Seonghoon Kim, Jegon Lee, Youngjae Jo, Yu-Seong Seo, Myounghoon Lee, Yousil Lee, Chae Ryong Cho, Jong-pil Kim, Miyeon Cheon, Jungseek Hwang, Yong In Kim, Young-Hoon Kim, Young-Min Kim, Aloysius Soon, Myunghwan Choi, Woo Seok Choi, Se-Young Jeong, Young Hee Lee. Stochastic inhomogeneous oxidation is an inherent characteristic...
WildlifePhys.org

Chloroplast acquisition without gene transfer in photosynthetic sea slugs

Plants, algae and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis, which is the process of transforming sunlight energy into sugar. Animals are generally unable to use this process to acquire energy, but there are a few known exceptions to this. Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. This process is called 'kleptoplasty', and it has attracted much attention due to its amazing uniqueness in making animals photosynthetic for over 50 years.
SciencePhys.org

Researcher creates cell lines to treat mitochondrial diseases in children

The mitochondrion has garnered quite the reputation for its role as the "powerhouse of the cell." These tiny, but mighty organelles play various life-sustaining roles, from powering our own cells and organs to fueling chemical and biological processes. But when they aren't working properly, a number of rare diseases can occur.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Exploiting softness: Novel strategy for lymph node delivery of vaccines

Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed deformable albumin-stabilized emulsions that could improve lymph node delivery efficiency and immune response effect, providing a new strategy for the enrichment of vaccines to lymph nodes. The study was published in Advanced Materials. One of...
ChemistryPhys.org

Improving low-loss dielectric measurement technique

Scientists from NPL have developed improvements to a technique for measuring dielectric permittivity and loss of materials at MHz frequencies. The method used is named after two NPL scientists who developed in the 1930, Hartshorn and Ward. The findings are presented in the team's paper, "Low loss dielectric measurements in the frequency range 1—70MHz by using a Vector Network Analyser," recently published in Measurement Science and Technology. This method allows the permittivity and loss of a sheet of dielectric material placed between the plates of a capacitor to be determined by resonating it with a coil inductor. The value of the technique is that very low losses can be determined from measurement of small changes in Q-factor.

