Texas State

Texas State Representative Stan Lambert responds to democrats in Washington

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State Representative Stan Lambert gave a statement today on his Facebook regarding his thoughts on the democrats leaving the state. "Today, a number of Texas House Democrats officially broke a quorum of the Texas Legislature as an attempt to stall election integrity legislature from being voted on", said Lambert. He goes on further to state that he "made the promise to keep an open mind", and debate important issues regarding his district and the state.

