Two different cars tell their own stories

The only real difference between the disciplines of architecture and cars, said Nikolaus Pevsner, is that one is a “static controlled environment”, while the other a “mobile controlled environment”. The late historian was speaking at the University of Liverpool where the young Stephen Bayley was studying architecture. “Thus, the greatest architectural historian of them all confirmed my belief that it would not be intellectual slumming to take cars seriously,” he writes as he introduces his latest book “The Age of Combustion”. Thereafter for Bayley “raising cars to the level of art, even applied art, grew into a preoccupation,” so much so that in 1982 he managed to display a motor car, a dark green 1947 Saab 92, in London’s Victoria & Albert Museum — something that had never been considered before.