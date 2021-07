According to the Owatonna Police Department, an arrest has been made in relation to the shooting that occurred at Dartts Park Sunday night. A news release from the Owatonna Police Department states that on Friday, July 23, detectives with the Owatonna Police Department arrested Zachary Schultz, 18, of Northfield, in connection with a shooting that took place in Dartts Park on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Owatonna Police added in the release that the suspect is being held in the Steele County Detention Center pending formal charges.