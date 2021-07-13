Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Demand justice for victims, not criminals

Great Bend Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young mother is dead because of an evil act of a criminal. Where is the outrage? Where is the protest? If the police would have shot this pathetic person at the onset, this beautiful young mother would still be alive. But then we would prosecute the officer for killing this upstanding person. We would have cried discrimination and sent the officer to prison. We could make a statue of the criminal to display in his home town. We could have invited his family to the White House so the president could tell them how sorry he was for their loss. We could protest and cry about how his pathetic life mattered.

