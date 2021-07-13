Rally for Cuban people held in West Palm Beach

View more in
West Palm Beach, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Cuba|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV anchor recalls perilous escape from Cuba as child
WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez recalls how she and her family tried twice when she was a child to escape the communist island of Cuba when she was a young girl, successfully reaching Florida on the second try.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Diaper drop off event held in Palm Beach County
A diaper drop off event was held Saturday in Palm Beach County.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Experts lay out what Florida cruise passengers can expect
WPTV spoke to experts to get your questions answered as cruising resumes at Florida ports.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Legal battles brewing in Florida as cruising returns
As cruise ships begin to set sail again, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the federal government, and cruise lines are squaring off over what's legal when it involves COVID-19 vaccination status and requirements.
Saint Petersburg, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes environmental announcement in St. Petersburg
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding an environmental news conference in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
South Florida Cuban Americans continue to offer support to Cuban protests
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Children shouldn't be 'muzzled' in schools, Florida's governor says
Florida students should not be "muzzled" during the upcoming school year, Gov. Ron DeSantis says during a stop in Fort Pierce.
Pahokee, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Dozens forced to leave condemned Pahokee apartment building
An apartment building in Pahokee has been condemned and dozens of people living there are being forced to leave.
Jupiter, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Jupiter Medical Center seeing more COVID patients daily, doctor says
Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Florida, prompting Jupiter Medical Center to reopen its COVID-19 unit to treat affected patients.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
What's next for Florida's cruise industry?
For the last 18 months, the cruise industry has struggled. Now there is renewed hope and leaders in the cruise industry say it’s time to set sail.
Jupiter, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Jupiter Medical Center reopens COVID-19 unit
Doctors say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading to a higher positivity rate and new hospitalizations. Jupiter Medical Center has reopened its COVID unit with more people being infected and admitted with the coronavirus.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County School Board discusses superintendent search
The search for a new superintendent of public schools in Palm Beach County took center stage on Wednesday as school board members met to discuss the future of the tenth-largest school district in America.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Surfside condo collapse exposes gaps in Fla.'s inspection process
Following the devastating condo collapse in Surfside, questions have surfaced about Florida's lackluster high-rise inspection laws -- and there's good reason.
Delray Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Anti-Asian tirade caught on camera outside Delray restaurant
A disturbing racist rant directed at a local restaurant owner was caught on camera last week outside of a Delray Beach business.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Organizations donate backpacks to Palm Beach County students
Thousands of children in South Florida are going back to school prepared with new backpacks all thanks to area organizations.
Pahokee, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Pahokee city commission meeting erupts into screaming match
Residents who spoke with Channel 5 off-camera believe this has everything to do with race.
Military|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Army Corps announces new water discharge plan
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday they have selected a plan that will reduce freshwater discharges into the St. Lucie Estuary for at least the next 10 years.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
COVID-19 vaccines and $10 grocery vouchers distributed in Palm Beach County
The Florida Department of Health is giving away $10 grocery vouchers at multiple locations across Palm Beach County.
Lake Worth, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Unity wall dedicated in Lake Worth Beach
A wall that formerly served as a symbol of division is now a beacon of light for inclusion and diversity in Lake Worth Beach.
