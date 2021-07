Members of the public have left brightly-coloured hearts and messages of support on a mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.The mural, painted on the side of a cafe in Copson Street in Withington, south Manchester, was graffitied on within hours of his missed penalty in the match. Police are treating it as a racist incident after Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jason Sancho, who all missed a penalty, have been targeted with racist abuse on social media.The graffiti has been covered over with black plastic sheets and duct tape...